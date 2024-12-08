Fernbird

Now this may look like an ordinary bird to you. But for me this is a Wishlist moment. The Fernbirds are poor fliers; they typically scramble through dense vegetation, though occasionally fly short distances with their tail hanging down, just above the vegetation. They're difficult to observe due to the dense habitat they occupy. The local expert told us to watch for the grass to move and if you see what looks like a mouse, it's likely to be a fern bird. I waited for a couple of hours to catch one on a flax so I could see its long scraggly tail, but this is the highest one came. I have never seen one until this weekend. I have fingers crossed that the rain will stop tomorrow morning so I have another chance to see them. We got up at 5am to capture this one