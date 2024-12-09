Previous
kea by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3265

kea

Another early morning, looking for fernbirds, then with a couple of hours to spare before we had to leave for the airport, we took a walk to a view point we'd been told about. We were absolutely delighted to see 4 kea. 2 babies and the parents. It's as if this one was waving us goodbye. Now at Christchurch airport worrying about our camera gear. We got pinged for having to heavy cabin luggage, so we had to pay $60 for extra luggage, which I was ok with, but I'm not happy that our very expensive gear has been put in the hold!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a brilliant capture. I feel your pain about the hold. Hope all is ok!
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact