kea

Another early morning, looking for fernbirds, then with a couple of hours to spare before we had to leave for the airport, we took a walk to a view point we'd been told about. We were absolutely delighted to see 4 kea. 2 babies and the parents. It's as if this one was waving us goodbye. Now at Christchurch airport worrying about our camera gear. We got pinged for having to heavy cabin luggage, so we had to pay $60 for extra luggage, which I was ok with, but I'm not happy that our very expensive gear has been put in the hold!