Edge of the Glacier by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3266

Edge of the Glacier

Mixing it up a bit, but many more birds to come. Shot with my birding lens, the edge of the Franz Josef Glacier. Back home with all my camera gear intact, making the most of some warmth before I head to Scotland next week.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
894% complete

