Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3266
Edge of the Glacier
Mixing it up a bit, but many more birds to come. Shot with my birding lens, the edge of the Franz Josef Glacier. Back home with all my camera gear intact, making the most of some warmth before I head to Scotland next week.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4514
photos
185
followers
115
following
894% complete
View this month »
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th December 2024 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
glacier
,
landscape-73m
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close