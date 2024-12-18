Previous
Doha Airport Lounge by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3274

Doha Airport Lounge

I’m a little confused about time. My body is telling me that it’s 8am in the morning tomorrow, but the clock tells me it’s still today at 11pm. Completed the long 16+ hour flight from Auckland to Doha. Then the next flight to Edinburgh in a couple of hours. 6+ hours is a doddle in compare. Having said that we flew business class and it was worth every penny. After 3 hours flying I was shocked to be only just flying past Sydney, but after a really good dinner, and a flat bed with pyjamas, it was only two hours to Doha.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Beverley
Happy travels
December 18th, 2024  
