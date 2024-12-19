Sign up
Photo 3275
Blue tit
Just a filler of a blue tit in the garden at my mums. I'm all muddled up with the dates, with travelling so had missed one
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4524
photos
186
followers
115
following
897% complete
Views
6
1
365
NIKON Z 8
20th December 2024 1:18am
blue
,
tit
