The Kelpies by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3275

The Kelpies

Standing 30 metres (100ft) tall, The Kelpies stand majestically above all around them and pay homage to the working horses of Scotland which used to pull barges along Scotland’s canals and worked in the fields in the area where they now stand.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Korcsog Károly ace
Wow! What a fantastic sight!
December 20th, 2024  
