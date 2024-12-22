Sign up
Previous
Photo 3278
First of the Snow
Woke up this morning to find it had snowed a bit during the night. Drove across the Glendevon Valley to the Fife coast. Very cold and windy, and astonished to see people in the sea - and not in wet suits. Scottish girls are hardy!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
3
1
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd December 2024 9:52pm
Tags
snow
,
road
,
valley
,
scenesoftheroad-73
Babs
ace
Looking very Christmassy. People in the sea in Scotland they must be mad
December 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
So pretty…
December 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
You must be enjoying a wintry Christmas. Brrr - hardy indeed to be swimming!
December 22nd, 2024
