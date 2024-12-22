Previous
First of the Snow by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3278

First of the Snow

Woke up this morning to find it had snowed a bit during the night. Drove across the Glendevon Valley to the Fife coast. Very cold and windy, and astonished to see people in the sea - and not in wet suits. Scottish girls are hardy!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looking very Christmassy. People in the sea in Scotland they must be mad
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
So pretty…
December 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
You must be enjoying a wintry Christmas. Brrr - hardy indeed to be swimming!
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact