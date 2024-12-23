Previous
Victoria Street by yorkshirekiwi
Victoria Street

Today we parked in the Park and Ride and took the tram into Edinburgh. It was busy with queues to go into the Harry Potter shop and the lego shop. We just wandered around and soaked up the atmosphere
23rd December 2024

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dorothy
Very colourful, looks like a nice place to wonder about.
December 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson
This is so lovely with the colourful window frames
December 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Lovely photo. I have wandered up and down this street many a time…….and photographed it.
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne
It's more colourful than I remember Edinburgh being.
December 23rd, 2024  
