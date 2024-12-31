Previous
Dog Sledging by yorkshirekiwi
Dog Sledging

Dog Sledging

So, today's exciting outing was dog sledging. What a lovely experience although I did feel a bit sorry for the 11 dogs that were having to pull the four of us around.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Jackie Snider
A unique perspective! Beautiful sky.
December 31st, 2024  
