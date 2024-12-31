Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
Dog Sledging
So, today's exciting outing was dog sledging. What a lovely experience although I did feel a bit sorry for the 11 dogs that were having to pull the four of us around.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4535
photos
186
followers
115
following
900% complete
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st December 2024 1:09pm
Tags
dogs
,
sweden
,
lapland
,
sledging
Jackie Snider
A unique perspective! Beautiful sky.
December 31st, 2024
