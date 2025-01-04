Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3291
Swedish Socks
A filler, I list the 4th due to sickness, but this pretty much summed up my day. In front of the fire with loads of layers and a box of paracetamol
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4540
photos
186
followers
115
following
901% complete
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th January 2025 3:18pm
Tags
fire
,
socks
Barb
ace
Oh, so sorry you are sick! Hope you'll soon feel better! Socks are pretty and look cozy!
January 5th, 2025
