Previous
Next
Swedish Socks by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3291

Swedish Socks

A filler, I list the 4th due to sickness, but this pretty much summed up my day. In front of the fire with loads of layers and a box of paracetamol
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Oh, so sorry you are sick! Hope you'll soon feel better! Socks are pretty and look cozy!
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact