Photo 3292
It Snowed in Yorkshire
Woke up yo this snowy scene this morning. Back to my hometown of Huddersfield and brought back a terrible cold. Feel a bit better today after 14 hours in bed yesterday
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
snow
,
scene
Barb
ace
Love this snowy scene! Glad you are feeling a bit better!
January 5th, 2025
