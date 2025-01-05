Previous
It Snowed in Yorkshire by yorkshirekiwi
It Snowed in Yorkshire

Woke up yo this snowy scene this morning. Back to my hometown of Huddersfield and brought back a terrible cold. Feel a bit better today after 14 hours in bed yesterday
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb ace
Love this snowy scene! Glad you are feeling a bit better!
January 5th, 2025  
