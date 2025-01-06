Sign up
Photo 3293
Ice
I went outside hoping to photograph snowflakes with my macro lens, but failed miserably, they melted as soon as landed. Lots of mini icicles hanging off shrubs though
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
icicle
