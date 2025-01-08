Sign up
Previous
Photo 3295
Wintery Scene
More snow in Scotland, although there is less here than there was in Yorkshire. A nice blast of fresh air walk
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
5
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4543
photos
187
followers
115
following
902% complete
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
Views
13
5
2
365
NIKON Z 8
9th January 2025 3:21am
landscape
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful scene… gentle freshness.
January 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A lovely scene.
January 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks crisp and invigorating.
January 8th, 2025
julia
ace
Nice.. looking very crisp..
January 8th, 2025
