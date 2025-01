Red Kites

When I'm visiting mum, I like to pop down the road to Doune and visit the Argarty red kites at Lerrocks Farm. Agarty is a working farm that provide a small supplement of food on a daily basis. The red kites were almost extinct in Britain, but were reintroduced into a neighbouring area, and are now flourishing with 30 known nesting pairs in the area. The farm has also introduced beavers, but I'm going to have to come back in the summer to see those.