Previous
Ice by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3297

Ice

Had a drive out as far North as Crianlarich today. It got colder and icier as we went. Stopped at a loch and was really surprised to see it frozen over. Spent a bit of time skimming stones across the ice.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact