Previous
Photo 3297
Ice
Had a drive out as far North as Crianlarich today. It got colder and icier as we went. Stopped at a loch and was really surprised to see it frozen over. Spent a bit of time skimming stones across the ice.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
0
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4545
photos
187
followers
114
following
903% complete
View this month »
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th January 2025 12:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
icy
