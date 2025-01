Catching up

Today we caught the train into Glasgow to meet up with my oldest friend’s daughter. Her mum has lived in France since she was 18, unfortunately we didn’t have time to get across for a visit. Instead we caught up with Lola who is working in Glasgow now. Last time I saw her she had a French accent with a good littering of Yorkshire pronunciation. Now she is a proper Scottish lassie! She looks and laughs just like her mum. Her mum and I met at school when we were about 6.