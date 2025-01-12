Sign up
Robin Redbreast
I'm loving all the chubby red breasted robins I'm seeing around on this visit to Scotland. I haven't seen so many in years.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
red
,
robin
,
redbreast
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great capture of the little robin and a beautiful placement on that icy looking post, and against the soft background.
January 12th, 2025
Rosie Kind
ace
Dear little bird beautifully captured
January 12th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Perfect capture
January 12th, 2025
