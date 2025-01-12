Previous
Robin Redbreast by yorkshirekiwi
Robin Redbreast

I'm loving all the chubby red breasted robins I'm seeing around on this visit to Scotland. I haven't seen so many in years.
Carole G

Great capture of the little robin and a beautiful placement on that icy looking post, and against the soft background.
January 12th, 2025  
Dear little bird beautifully captured
January 12th, 2025  
Perfect capture
January 12th, 2025  
