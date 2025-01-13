Previous
National Museum, Qatar by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3300

National Museum, Qatar

Spent most of the day travelling. We left Edinburgh for a 3 day stop over in Qatar before we head back to New Zealand. My first impressions of Qatar is:
1. A lovely temperature
2. Lots and lots of stray cats. ( I want to feed them all).
3. Taxi drivers are a nuisance
4. Lots and lots of mosques
Having said that, we had a lovely day, and toured the city on the Hop and Hop off to get our bearings. Started and finished at the old Souqs, which were fascinating.
The photo is of the National Museum, designed by a frenchman to look like the desert rose. Yet this rose is no rose at all, but a convergence of sand, seawater and the gypsum or barite crystals found in the salt basins that dot the Qatar peninsula and a few other desert areas around the world.
