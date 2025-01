Hunting Falcon

While wondering through the souqs', we discovered there was a falcon souq. This was after we saw a man crossing the road carrying one on his arm. The souq is obviously where you can buy and sell falcon hunting equipment and birds. Unfortunately it wasn't open, but I did see this man with his bird, and he kindly let me photograph them. Later a man invited me into his shop to look at his 5 falcons. It's obviously a big sport in this country. After this souq, we found one selling horses!