Camels by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3302

Camels

Our last day in Qatar we felt we should leave the city, and have a look at the desert. We booked through our hotel and were whisked away for a desert experience. A little bit of a rip off. Everything was a bit more money, once you were got there. Dune buggy, cost extra, camel ride cost extra. I wanted to photograph a falcon, where the guy insisted I hold it. I did, then was charged $20 for the privilege . Was a good end to the holiday though, watching the sun set over the dunes with Saudi Arabia in the back ground. From the depths of the cold Arctic to the heat of a desert in one trip.
LManning (Laura) ace
Definitely a vacation of extremes! I love how colourful this shot is.
January 17th, 2025  
