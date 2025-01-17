Sign up
Photo 3304
National Musuem at Night
Spent the majority of the day/night on an aeroplane. 16 hours from Doha to Auckland. So another filler shot of the National Museum. This time at night.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4553
photos
187
followers
114
following
8
1
365
NIKON Z 8
15th January 2025 4:33am
museum
national
qatar
doha
