Previous
Photo 3305
$20 Falcon
This was the falcon, I got to hold for all of 2 minutes for the sum of $20. A beautiful bird, but still! Spent today, washing and gardening. It's amazing how quickly the weeds grow when you go away for a month
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4553
photos
187
followers
114
following
905% complete
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th January 2025 12:11am
Privacy
Public
Tags
falcon
Dianne
ace
He's gorgeous.
January 18th, 2025
julia
ace
Lively bird and great background..
January 18th, 2025
