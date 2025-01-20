Sign up
Previous
Photo 3307
The Stray Cats of Qatar
Just a small selection of the many stray cats we saw in Qatar. They were all very friendly, and I could quite happily have adopted some of them.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
2
0
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
cats
stray
Diana
ace
It is such a gorgeous collage of these beautiful kitties.
January 20th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
Well done. I love cats.
January 20th, 2025
