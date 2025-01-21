Previous
Inside the Ice Hotel by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3308

Inside the Ice Hotel

Still posting photos from our holiday. This was inside the ice hotel. I've not touched my camera since we've been home. Too much washing and gardening to catch up with
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Carole G

ace
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details

julia ace
Oh that does look chilly.. Great angles in the 'architecture '..
January 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 21st, 2025  
