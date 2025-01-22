Previous
New Summer Do by yorkshirekiwi
New Summer Do

Since lockdown I’ve had a longer hair style, as it was awful not being able to have a regular haircut with short hair. But today I decided enough, and had a short cut again. I feel like myself!
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
LManning (Laura) ace
You look great!
January 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Cute hairdo!
January 22nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Looks great.
January 22nd, 2025  
