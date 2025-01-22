Sign up
Previous
Photo 3309
New Summer Do
Since lockdown I’ve had a longer hair style, as it was awful not being able to have a regular haircut with short hair. But today I decided enough, and had a short cut again. I feel like myself!
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4558
photos
187
followers
114
following
906% complete
View this month »
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
haircut
,
short
LManning (Laura)
ace
You look great!
January 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Cute hairdo!
January 22nd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Looks great.
January 22nd, 2025
