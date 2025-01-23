Honshu White Admiral

This butterfly landed on our window and stayed for a while. This is the underside, which shows the pretty blue of its body. I had to do a bit of research to identify this one. It's endemic to the island of Honshu, in Japan. It was first brought into New Zealand in 2010, approved for release in August 2013 and released into the Waikato region in 2014. It was introduced into New Zealand as a biological control for Japanese honeysuckle plants, which, despite smelling nice, is considered an invasive species here.