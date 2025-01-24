Sign up
Previous
Photo 3311
Bumble Bee
Chasing bumble bees in the garden. This one was in the lavender
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
2
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
lavender
bumble-bee
LManning (Laura)
Excellent POV. Lovely detail in the wings.
January 25th, 2025
Lin
Fabulous close-up
January 25th, 2025
