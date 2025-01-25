Previous
Pink Dahlia by yorkshirekiwi
Pink Dahlia

I've grown some dahlias this year. Unfortunately most of them flowered while I was away
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
Love the soft look.. dehead and water and they will keep going well until Autumn..
January 25th, 2025  
