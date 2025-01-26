Sign up
Previous
Photo 3313
Storm Clouds over Te Kauwhata
It's been hot and windy since we got back, but today the rain came. Just happened to glance out of the window this morning, and noticed this letterbox in the black clouds, full of fluffy white ones. Best viewed on black
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th January 2025 7:35am
Tags
clouds
,
landscape
,
cloudscape
Peter Dulis
ace
Dramatic
January 26th, 2025
Christina
ace
Very dramatic!
January 26th, 2025
