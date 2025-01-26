Previous
Storm Clouds over Te Kauwhata by yorkshirekiwi
Storm Clouds over Te Kauwhata

It's been hot and windy since we got back, but today the rain came. Just happened to glance out of the window this morning, and noticed this letterbox in the black clouds, full of fluffy white ones. Best viewed on black
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Peter Dulis ace
Dramatic
January 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
Very dramatic!
January 26th, 2025  
