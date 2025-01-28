Sign up
Previous
Photo 3315
Hobbit House
Some of our clever members, carve and make stuff around our golf course. Gandalf and Gollum were here already. I was so surprised to see this hobbit house today
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
4
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4564
photos
188
followers
114
following
908% complete
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th January 2025 11:33am
Tags
gollum
,
hobbit
,
gandalf
Wylie
ace
what fun, good reason to get on the golf course!
January 28th, 2025
julia
ace
Great addition go the Golf course..
January 28th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent!
January 28th, 2025
Christina
ace
That super cool. Love the theme
January 28th, 2025
