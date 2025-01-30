Previous
Fiddleneck and Bumble Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Fiddleneck and Bumble Bee

Another shot from yesterday's trip. I'm really enjoying the soft twirl effect the lens baby adds to the background
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
@yorkshirekiwi
chikadnz ace
Lovely colour and selective focus.
January 30th, 2025  
