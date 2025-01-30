Sign up
Photo 3317
Fiddleneck and Bumble Bee
Another shot from yesterday's trip. I'm really enjoying the soft twirl effect the lens baby adds to the background
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
bee
bumble
fiddleneck
chikadnz
ace
Lovely colour and selective focus.
January 30th, 2025
