Monarch caterpillar and some yellow aphids by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3319

Monarch caterpillar and some yellow aphids

It was our golf club opening day today, so we played 18 holes in a fun format. It was so hot! I remembered I needed a photograph and had seen this caterpillar yesterday. A quick snap before I went indoors into the cool air conditioning
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
