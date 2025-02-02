Previous
The Fly by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3320

The Fly

The flies are horrendous at the moment. They seem to be immune to the fly spray. This one was stunned enough for a photo op
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous colours
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous close up. What big eyes he has.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact