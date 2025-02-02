Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3320
The Fly
The flies are horrendous at the moment. They seem to be immune to the fly spray. This one was stunned enough for a photo op
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4569
photos
188
followers
114
following
909% complete
View this month »
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st February 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous colours
February 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
What a fabulous close up. What big eyes he has.
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close