Photo 3322
Saddleback-tīeke
One of my favourite native birds. Here he is, singing his heart out. I wish you could hear him. He has a beautiful voice. I'd like to say this was taken out in our beautiful native bush somewhere, but I have to confess, I was at the zoo
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4572
photos
188
followers
114
following
910% complete
View this month »
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th February 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saddleback-tīeke
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous bird and marvelous capture of it! Maybe I will Google it to see if I can hear it's song! 😊
February 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Look at him go. A great image.
February 5th, 2025
