Saddleback-tīeke

One of my favourite native birds. Here he is, singing his heart out. I wish you could hear him. He has a beautiful voice. I'd like to say this was taken out in our beautiful native bush somewhere, but I have to confess, I was at the zoo
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb ace
What a gorgeous bird and marvelous capture of it! Maybe I will Google it to see if I can hear it's song! 😊
February 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Look at him go. A great image.
February 5th, 2025  
