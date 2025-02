Firth of Thames

Today is a national holiday, and our motorhome has been parked in the driveway for a while due to my husband's busy weekends with golf and flying lessons. We decided to take it out for a drive, It was a beautiful day, so we drove to the Firth of Thames, just 40 minutes away, and tested the stove (tea) and set up the awning, where I practiced some intentional camera movement (ICM) while enjoying the sea view.