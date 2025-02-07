Previous
Hanging Around by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3325

Hanging Around

I rescued him from the edge of my kitchen sink. Don't know what he was doing there. He was quite small, so maybe too young to know better!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot. Nice that you rescued it.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact