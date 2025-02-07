Sign up
Previous
Photo 3325
Hanging Around
I rescued him from the edge of my kitchen sink. Don't know what he was doing there. He was quite small, so maybe too young to know better!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th February 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mantis
,
preying
Rick
ace
Great shot. Nice that you rescued it.
February 7th, 2025
