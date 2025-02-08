Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3326
Saddleback
Another Saddleback Tieke. I used a bit of artistic licence on this one, and blurred the background to hide the wire cage. Love his stance here
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4575
photos
188
followers
115
following
911% complete
View this month »
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th February 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saddleback
,
tieke
Brigette
ace
gorgeous - they are wonderful to see in their natural habitat too
February 8th, 2025
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close