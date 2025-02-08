Previous
Saddleback by yorkshirekiwi
Saddleback

Another Saddleback Tieke. I used a bit of artistic licence on this one, and blurred the background to hide the wire cage. Love his stance here
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Brigette ace
gorgeous - they are wonderful to see in their natural habitat too
February 8th, 2025  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
February 8th, 2025  
