Globe Thistle and Bumbles by yorkshirekiwi
Globe Thistle and Bumbles

I grow globe thistles especially to attract the bees, plus I love there shape and colour. I'm really enjoying playing with my lens baby twist and the macro filters too. I could spend hours trying to capture that perfect shot
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
Lovely shot..
February 16th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture!
February 16th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Lovely colours
February 16th, 2025  
