Previous
Photo 3334
Globe Thistle and Bumbles
I grow globe thistles especially to attract the bees, plus I love there shape and colour. I'm really enjoying playing with my lens baby twist and the macro filters too. I could spend hours trying to capture that perfect shot
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4583
photos
188
followers
115
following
913% complete
View this month »
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th February 2025 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thistle
,
globe
,
lensbaby
,
bumble
,
bees
,
twist
julia
ace
Lovely shot..
February 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 16th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Lovely colours
February 16th, 2025
