Previous
Flying to Ushaiua by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3341

Flying to Ushaiua

Today was another travel day. We flew from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, from where we will board the boat to Antarctica. I’ll be missing in action for a couple of weeks as we will have no data or internet. A good way to digital detox
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Enjoy, and I can just imagine the amazing shots you will get..
February 24th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Ooh enjoy.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact