Photo 3341
Flying to Ushaiua
Today was another travel day. We flew from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, from where we will board the boat to Antarctica. I’ll be missing in action for a couple of weeks as we will have no data or internet. A good way to digital detox
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad mini (A17 Pro)
Taken
23rd February 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
flying
julia
ace
Enjoy, and I can just imagine the amazing shots you will get..
February 24th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Ooh enjoy.
February 24th, 2025
