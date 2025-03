First Albatross of the Crossing

First apologies for what may become a mass uploading. I have 50mins of wifi before I leave the hotel in Buenos Aries.

Here I am sailing across the Drake Passage, known to be either the Drake Shake or the Drake Lake. Fortunately we had the lake. This was the first Albatross we had following the ship. I should know what type, but I've forgotten and my bird book is packed away