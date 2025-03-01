Previous
humpback whale waving
humpback whale waving

Because the crossing was so calm our crew pressed on for a 3rd day, taking us further south than normal. Now we began to see humpback whales. This one gave us quite a show near to the ship, finally departing with a wave of his flipper
1st March 2025

@yorkshirekiwi
