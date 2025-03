Moulting adele penguin

Today we finally got to leave the shop on zodiacs and landed on the mainland of Antarctica. The young Adele penguins were under going their first moult, losing their baby feathers and growing into teenagers. We also had a very close encounter with a leopard seal which tried to board our zodiac. One of the other zodiacs was actually punctured by it. I was too busy shifting my bum of the edge of the zodiac to photograph it