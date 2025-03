Horseshoe Island

Today we landed on Horseshoe Island. A very exciting day for one couple from the UK who got married here. She even wore her wedding dress tucked under her waterproofs for the zodiac crossing. Here you can see two old boats from the old science base that is still here but now abandoned. You can see our ship in the background. A big day for me. I did the polar Plunge! I thought I'd never get the chance to attempt it again. 144 out of 200 passengers took to the icy waters