Emperor Penguin

A wonderful day. We were heading for Detaille Island, but couldn't get there due to the pack ice. However our resident ship birdman thought he could see two emperor penguins. (we weren't supposed to see any, even though we'd gone further south than intended). Sure enough he was right. Our captain steered the boat through the pack ice so we could take a closer look. We then had to turn back as we couldn't get to the island to land. But instead the zodiacs were launched for a cruise through the ice. This was a different sighting to the one we saw on the ship. We also got to land on a piece of floating pack ice
4th March 2025

Now this penguin looks very proud and handsome against that beautifully blurred background.
March 11th, 2025  
