The Council

After another day at sea, sailing back North to the Danco coast we landed on Cuverville Island on a snowy day. Now we see the gentoo penguins. I thought these 3 looked like they were having a meeting here. This island had only just reopened after being closed for bird flu. The young penguins have never seen humans so were overly curious and kept walking up to us to see if these giant penguins were going to feed them. It was very difficult to keep the 5m distance you're required, when they chase after you