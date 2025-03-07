Previous
Next
The Council by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3353

The Council

After another day at sea, sailing back North to the Danco coast we landed on Cuverville Island on a snowy day. Now we see the gentoo penguins. I thought these 3 looked like they were having a meeting here. This island had only just reopened after being closed for bird flu. The young penguins have never seen humans so were overly curious and kept walking up to us to see if these giant penguins were going to feed them. It was very difficult to keep the 5m distance you're required, when they chase after you
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact