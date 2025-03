Humpback Whale

Our final zodiac cruise before heading back to the two day voyage back through the Drake passage. Today was breath taking. we had a close encounter with 3 humpback whales. Our driver turned off the engine and we sat in the most glorious silence, then suddenly we would hear a puff ssh. And a whale would swim close, have a look and then dive down. I cried, not of fear but just overwhelmed by the whole experience. It has been the best thing I have ever done in my life.