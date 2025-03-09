Previous
High key chin strap by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3355

High key chin strap

Just a few extras to cover the days we were at sea and flying back to NZ. Chinstrap penguins are the cutest. We landed at a colony on the same day of the whale watching.. This is the shot I have had in my mind for 13 months. I think I nailed it
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
