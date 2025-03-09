Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3355
High key chin strap
Just a few extras to cover the days we were at sea and flying back to NZ. Chinstrap penguins are the cutest. We landed at a colony on the same day of the whale watching.. This is the shot I have had in my mind for 13 months. I think I nailed it
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4606
photos
189
followers
115
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th March 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
highway
,
chinstrap
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close