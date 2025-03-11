Sign up
Previous
Photo 3357
seal in the landscape
I think this shot on our first day off the ship encompasses a lot. Seals, icebergs, and even a penguin marching off to the side
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
1
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4606
photos
189
followers
115
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd March 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
,
landscapes
,
seals
,
iceberg
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 11th, 2025
