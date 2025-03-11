Previous
seal in the landscape by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3357

seal in the landscape

I think this shot on our first day off the ship encompasses a lot. Seals, icebergs, and even a penguin marching off to the side
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact