Photo 3358
Blue Iceberg
I've just noticed I've got a couple of gaps in my album, so I'm filling them with some more Antarctic shots.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4612
photos
189
followers
115
following
921% complete
View this month »
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th March 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
serenity
,
icebergs
Beverley
ace
Soooo gorgeous…
March 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful icebergs, I expect they are so awesome in real life.
March 17th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot
March 17th, 2025
