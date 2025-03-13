Previous
Statue of Liberty by yorkshirekiwi
Statue of Liberty

I've just noticed I've got a couple of gaps in my album, so I'm filling them with some more Antarctic shots. We called this iceberg the stature of liberty, as it rose so. high above all the others
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Carole G

ace
Beverley ace
Magnificent
March 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Good name plus it has a mouth! I expect we can’t get the scale here…might be lots bigger than we think.
March 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I can see why, that’s an amazing view!
March 17th, 2025  
